Hezbollah retaliation and Trump's Zionist dream team formation

My first report covers the first stage of Hezbollah’s retaliation for the Zionist assassination of senior commander Fouad Shukr in the Beirut southern suburbs in July.

My second report is probably going to upset the Trumpwashers who appear to be twisting facts into knots to avoid the very clear (for me) Zionist club that is being created to help Trump win the elections this year - there is not one member of his dream team that is not a staunch supporter of Israel and a genocide denier.

I will be writing a full report on the damage Trump did during his last Presidency, much of it in the West Asia region, in particular to Syria.

***

If you like my work and find it useful - I am the only Western journalist actually living in Syria and reporting first hand on the situation on the ground - please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you to all those who already do! xx