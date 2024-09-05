Playback speed
Gaza under siege and biowarfare in next phase of genocide - UK regime increases pressure on anti-genocide citizens

My reports for UK Column News yesterday combined with Charles Malet
vanessa beeley
Sep 05, 2024
Transcript

Oh look! Gaza journalist Bisan Owda is not allowed to voice her reservations about the Zionist Polio vaccine campaign on YouTube (I republished her video)

Bisan’s full report is here:

And I will publish Crispin Flintoff’s full interview with Sarah Wilkinson here in case anyone has not seen it yet:

