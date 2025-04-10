Fake news stoking regional war, Trump and Iran, Israel and Turkey - who will blink first?

Yesterday on UK Column News - I covered sections of the press conference with Netanyahu and Trump, during which Trump made some startling statements. These include the 1 trillion USD being allegedly allocated to military expenditure - something Netanyahu was salivating over. Trump also mentioned that, during lunch, he and the genocidaire Netanyahu discussed ethnically cleansing Palestinians to “Ukraine” or “Syria”. While the Syria plan has been preveiously discussed in the media, I believe that this is the first time Ukraine has been mentioned.

This is the press briefing in full for those who maybe did not see the Trump performance:

At the same time, this excerpt demonstrates that Yemen/Ansarullah are manufacturing their own weapon systems deep underground - they are not, contrary to the Western media fabricated narratives, reliant on Iran for their ability to tackle the entire Zionist cabal to prevent the ongoing genocide of Palestinians across all Palestinian territories.

I also covered the Trump statement on upcoming talks with Iran - Trump claims they are direct, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, confirms that the meeting will be an indirect one with Oman as the intermediary.

Finally, I look at the rivalry between Israel and Turkey in Syria - an alleged deconfliction zone is now on the table after Israel intensively bombed the T4, Hama and Palmyra military airbases earmarked by Turkey for air-defence and military installations - to “combat ISIS”.

A recent map produced by ISW - showing the current carve-up of Syrian territory.

