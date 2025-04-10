Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
15

Fake news stoking regional war, Trump and Iran, Israel and Turkey - who will blink first?

The activity in West Asia is reaching a point that signals escalation - will there be a false flag or naked aggression against the entire Resistance Axis?
vanessa beeley
Apr 10, 2025
2
15
Share
Transcript

Yesterday on UK Column News - I covered sections of the press conference with Netanyahu and Trump, during which Trump made some startling statements. These include the 1 trillion USD being allegedly allocated to military expenditure - something Netanyahu was salivating over. Trump also mentioned that, during lunch, he and the genocidaire Netanyahu discussed ethnically cleansing Palestinians to “Ukraine” or “Syria”. While the Syria plan has been preveiously discussed in the media, I believe that this is the first time Ukraine has been mentioned.

This is the press briefing in full for those who maybe did not see the Trump performance:

At the same time, this excerpt demonstrates that Yemen/Ansarullah are manufacturing their own weapon systems deep underground - they are not, contrary to the Western media fabricated narratives, reliant on Iran for their ability to tackle the entire Zionist cabal to prevent the ongoing genocide of Palestinians across all Palestinian territories.

I also covered the Trump statement on upcoming talks with Iran - Trump claims they are direct, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, confirms that the meeting will be an indirect one with Oman as the intermediary.

Finally, I look at the rivalry between Israel and Turkey in Syria - an alleged deconfliction zone is now on the table after Israel intensively bombed the T4, Hama and Palmyra military airbases earmarked by Turkey for air-defence and military installations - to “combat ISIS”.

A recent map produced by ISW - showing the current carve-up of Syrian territory.

***

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack, I am entirely dependent upon public donations to keep working in the region. Thank you to all who do already support xx

Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
Recent Episodes
The Zionist movement is a global threat, not restricted to Israel - with David Miller
  vanessa beeley
Yemen under fire for opposing genocide, Israel bombs apartment block in Beirut while civilians sleeping
  vanessa beeley
Vultures Feed On Syria: Russia, Israel, Turkey & US Geopolitics in West Asia with Vanessa Beeley
  vanessa beeley
Trump's military expansionism and a war between Turkey and Israel in Syria?
  vanessa beeley
Syrian Alawites are being targeted for collective punishment and ethnic cleansing
  vanessa beeley
Trump threatens entire Resistance Axis and the EU, UK increase funding to Al Qaeda in Syria
  vanessa beeley
Vanessa Beeley Interview - Ethnic Cleansing In Syria Carried Out By US/Israeli-backed Extremists
  vanessa beeley