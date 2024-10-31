Playback speed
Share post
13

British mercenary involvement in Gaza concentration camps and Israel threatens Syria

My reports for UK Column News yesterday
vanessa beeley
Oct 31, 2024
13
Transcript

I will shortly be writing more on the nefarious involvement of the UK FCDO and British ‘private security firms’ aka former British military mercenaries in the control of Gaza ‘humanitarian bubbles’ aka concentration camps post-genocide.

Israel threatens Syria with reprisals for harbouring Hezbollah and allowing regional resistance factions to operate from inside Syria.

****

