I will shortly be writing more on the nefarious involvement of the UK FCDO and British ‘private security firms’ aka former British military mercenaries in the control of Gaza ‘humanitarian bubbles’ aka concentration camps post-genocide.
Israel threatens Syria with reprisals for harbouring Hezbollah and allowing regional resistance factions to operate from inside Syria.
****
Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
British mercenary involvement in Gaza concentration camps and Israel threatens Syria