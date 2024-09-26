Yesterday on UK Column I gave an overview of the escalation between Israel and Lebanon and the potential for spill-over into Syria. I also provided information on Hezbollah that is obfuscated by the BBC and other Western media outlets in service to Israel. I will post this video separately. Sorry, I made an editing mistake.
Here is the report on Hezbollah history and regional influence on YouTube:
****
Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you to all those who already have, hugely appreciated. xx
Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
An overview of Israel-Lebanon war and who are Hezbollah really?