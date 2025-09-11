Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley



Zionist Elbit Systems embeds in UK Military and the BRICS Inaction on Palestine

Yesterday on UK Column I cover the 'Israeli' Elbit Systems infiltration of UK Military and why BRICS should be doing more to prevent genocide
Sep 11, 2025
As the Zionist colony in Palestine ramps up the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank - the world is not doing enough to bring an end to both the regional bloodlust and anti-Humanity policies of the Zionist bloc globally..

For all the links from the show please go to UK Column News for 10th September.

***

Thank you to all who still support my Substack and my work

