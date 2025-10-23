Trump pivots to Venezuela and Britain merges with Greater "Israel" to persecute British citizens on behalf of a genocidal entity

The following report came in from The Cradle just after we finished the news:

UK officially removes Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from terrorist list

The UK government has officially removed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from its list of proscribed terrorist organizations, according to an order laid before Parliament. This means HTS will no longer be subject to offences under the Terrorism Act 2000 related to membership or providing support. The UK government, under Keir Starmer, has stated that the move allows for more effective diplomatic engagement with Syria’s new de facto government and strengthens UK efforts on ‘counterterrorism,’ migration, and chemical weapons disarmament. The Home Office stated the decision allegedly followed a comprehensive review and cross-government consultation, with the option to re-list the group if necessary. HTS was initially designated as an alias of Al-Qaeda in 2017, but the government now says the group’s status and affiliations have significantly changed amid shifting political realities in Syria, despite ongoing sectarian attacks against Syria’s historic minority religious groups.

As I commented on social media - What that means is - if you are against genocide in Palestine and therefore (UK regime logic) you support the legitimate armed Resistance, Hamas, which remains a proscribed organisation in the UK, you will be arrested under the Anti Terrorist Act. If you are a Takfiri symapthiser and pro-ethnic cleansing slaughter of Syrian minorities, you can walk free. This is the UK, or Greater Israel.

With regards to Venezuela and the Cartel of Suns drug trafficking operations - more can be read here.

Mike Robinson of UK Column will be interviewing the Venezuela Ambassador to Syria and Lebanon, HE Jose Biomorgi, over the next few days. You can read my previous interview with the Ambassador here.

The following is part of a 1993 60 minutes episode covering the “narco-state” orchestrated narrative:

