Yemen - The Tyranny of 'Experts' and the Preservation of Hidden History

How will historians a generation or two from now write about this war on Yemen? Will there be any interest in inspecting more deeply what happened, why, and under whose watch such a crime was committed? Or will future historians resort to repeating the dominant frames used to characterize (or ignore) this war on Yemen used today?

This is a conversation that I had with the excellent Prof. Isa Blumi in 2022. This is a link to his seminal book on Yemen.

Today I am speaking with Isa Blumi, historian, academic and Yemen expert.

We will be covering a lot of hidden ground in the Yemen conflict - effectively a genocidal war waged by the US and UK and Israel by their Saudi, Qatari and UAE proxies. Isa delves into the realities that are obfuscated by the Legacy Media and Academic embeds, think tanks and narrative managers.

Please follow this link to Isa’s most recent academic paper entitled: Speaking above Yemenis: a reading beyond the tyranny of experts, Global Intellectual History.

This was a previous conversation in 2018:

The Saudi Coalition genocidal aggression in Yemen began in March 2015. Armed, equipped, enabled and facilitated by the alliance of U.S, U.K and France this tragedy of hideous proportions has been allowed to continue and to decimate essential Yemeni infrastructure. Yemenis are starving, they are being collectively punished for resisting the greater colonialist project in the region and they are dying for their independence.

The world seems not to care.

The UN is once more complicit in the mass suffering of an entire people, as they were in Iraq. Diseases like cholera are endemic in conditions that have been allowed to deteriorate to unimaginable levels. Dr Isa Blumi explains the historical context to what is being done to Yemen and he expresses the need for Humanity to wake up to its collective responsibility for the global malevolence that threatens us all.

This is a link to my article on the UN role in the blockade of Yemen.

