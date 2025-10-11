Vanessa Beeley



Syria now, after the Zionist bloc brought Al Qaeda to power - with Iran Talks

I talk to Roohulla Rezvi about the fall of Damascus and the subsequent bloodshed facilitated by the nations that waged a regime change war for 14 years
Oct 11, 2025
In this conversation with Iran Talks and Roohulla Rezvi, we go into detail about how Syria is being not only partitioned by ravaged by sectarian bloodshed that had no place under the former government. The Zionist bloc - including the collective West and Arab Gulf States, Turkey, “Israel” are responsible, in full, for the modern day terrorist regime that is slaughtering, starving and stealing from all Syrians but particularly from the many minorities who are being systematically displaced and ethnically cleansed.

