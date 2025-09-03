Vanessa Beeley

How the Zionist Shadow State is taking over the UK

I look into the 2 year long Zionist persecution of a British-Palestinian NHS Doctor Rahmeh Aladwan. Her case is only the tip of an increasingly visible iceberg.
vanessa beeley
Sep 03, 2025
It is no longer enough in my opinion to say the UK is under the influence of the Zionist movement, it is subsumed. The Zionist shadow state is eating the UK from within, consuming ‘democracy’ and trashing the electorate under the crushing wheels of ethno-supremacy and impunity from accountability. The so-called British regime creaks under the weight of its own hegemonic facade while its spawn return to feed on the corpse of any pretensions of humanity.

GAZA: THE WORLD DOES NOT DO ENOUGH

***

Nothing more to say - thank you to all who contribute and enable me to do my work. I wish I did not have to do it. xx

