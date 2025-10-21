Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

20

What happens next after the Trump "peace" scam in Gaza? Conversation with Prof. Isa Blumi

My latest conversation with Professor Isa Blumi on the rising tensions in West Asia and the potential of another war against Lebanon and Iran
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
Oct 21, 2025
Transcript

I sit down again with Prof. Isa Blumi to discuss the rapidly developing Zionist strategy in the West Asia region.

Other work by Isa Blumi:

Isa’s recent interview with the American University Beirut (AUB)

Destroying Yemen: What Chaos in Arabia tells us about the World

Speaking above Yemenis: a reading beyond the tyranny of experts

PDF: Re-worlding the Gulf: Anomaly as Geopolitical Function

Special Issue Middle East Critique: The Gulf and the World (2025)

Special Issue IRCICA: Islamophobia in Europe (2018)

Ottoman Refugees, 1878-1939: Migration in a Post-Imperial World (2013).

War and Nationalism: The Balkan Wars 1912-1913 and their Sociopolitical Implications (2013).

Foundations of Modernity: Human Agency and the Imperial State (2012).

Reinstating the Ottomans: Alternative Balkan Modernities, 1800-1912 (2011).

Chaos in Yemen: Societal Collapse and the New Authoritarianism (2010).

Rethinking the Late Ottoman Empire: A Social and Political History of Albania/Yemen, 1878 (2003)

