A dark day in Russian history - I discuss the recent Al Qaeda gathering in the Kremlin with Jamarl Thomas

In this conversation I sat down with Jamarl Thomas to discuss the latest indecent appearance of Al Qaeda founders and members at the Kremlin with President Putin in attendance. I argue that nobody should be disappointed by this Russian legitimisation of an unelected Al Qaeda regime in Syria. Russia should not be seen as an ideological ally of the Resistance Axis and its policy towards the region must be seen through a Russia-Israel cooperation lens.

***

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you to everyone who already does. x