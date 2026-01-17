Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Transcript

Where is the world headed? Nuclear war, WW3 or just plain old Global Capitalist resource capture?

Fiorella Isabel and I sit down again with Bett Beat media to connect the dots following recent events in Venezuela, Iran and Africa while never forgetting the ongoing genocide in Palestine.
Jan 17, 2026

Another conversation delving into the behind-the-scenes context to the events raging around the world - is the US really on the decline or is there a bigger picture that eradicates the existence of the nation-state?

****

I know people are worried about the new verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

