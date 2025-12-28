The Russia-Israel partnership in West Asia - with Deep Dive Perspective

HIGHLIGHTS & TIMESTAMPS:



00:00:00 - The Russian Enigma in West Asia

00:02:55 - Russia Was "Never an Ideological Ally" of Syria

00:06:40 - Russia's BIGGEST MISTAKE: The 2020 Ceasefire That Created an Al-Qaeda Haven

00:09:44 - How Washington & Ukraine Groomed Al-Qaeda Leader Jolani

00:11:00 - Did Russia BOMB Empty Ground to Let Terrorists Advance?

00:13:51 - The Putin-Netanyahu Friendship: EXPOSING the Russia-Israel Secret Deal

00:18:13 - No Sanctions, No Actions: Russia & China's Betrayal of Palestine

00:20:11 - Moscow's Red Carpet for a TERRORIST: The Normalization of Jolani

00:24:18 - Debunking the Myth: Why Russia & China are NOT Saviors

00:28:44 - China & UAE's Role in Fueling the Sudan Genocide

00:34:04 - "They Are On Their Own": The Axis of Resistance Stands Alone

00:38:00 - A Final Verdict: The End War is Coming



In this Deep Dive Perspective, we examine Russia's complex foreign policy in the Middle East, a region where its international relations appear contradictory. This episode explores the nuanced approach Russia takes, balancing interests between countries like Iran and Syria. We analyze how Russia navigates these world affairs, offering a critical look at its strategic decisions.

When I talk about the road from Aleppo to Hama which was used by the HTS Takfiri convoys in their 2024 advance, these screenshots are from the Jolani “documentary” - over two hours long (in Arabic) that reveals a lot about the international/Zionist backing of the military campaign that finally reached Damascus on the 8th December 2024, with a lot of external assistance. The documentary was released just before Christmas by Al Ikhbariya and it can be watched with English subtitles.

These photos are of the Khanasir road which takes you from Aleppo to Hama-Homs. I have travelled this road multiple times during my reportage from the front-lines in Syria prior to the Takfiri coup. My question remains - how could an entire convoy of HTS vehicles, tanks and armoured cars travel this road without being targeted by the Russian jets? In the documentary, the first mention of Russian jets is over Homs when they bombed the Rastan Bridge - the destruction of the bridge did nothing to hinder the HTS advance, it only slowed it temporarily. After that, no further bombardment occurred.

The documentary also provides insight into the level of support that Jolani received from hostile intelligence agencies - MI6, CIA, Mossad, MIT etc. Here, below, is just one screenshot of the “operations rooms” where Jolani watched the battles unfold. Another aspect revealed (unintentionally) by the documentary is that HTS encountered FIERCE RESISTANCE from the Syrian Arab Army, certainly not the immediate collapse described by Putin after the fall of Damascus - and then repeated by social media and so-called independent journalists ad infinitum. I will write more on this.

