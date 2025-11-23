'Know your enemy'; International Law is not your friend - conversation with Prof. Isa Blumi

I sit down again with Prof. Isa Blumi to run through recent events, including the UNSC approval of Resolution 2803 that gives a green light to the Trump ‘final solution’ for Gaza in full compliance with Zionist genocidal policies.

Minutes before we spoke, I received news that “Israel” had struck an apartment block in the southern Beirut suburbs. To date, there are 5 killed and 27 injured but these numbers are likely to increase. “Israel” fired 6 precision missiles at the building on a Sunday afternoon when markets would be at their busiest with people shopping or having coffee.

We also talk about the role of Russia and China in the upcoming ‘New World Order’ - social media capture of discourse, preventing any sensible debate or argumentation on any subject related to global resistance strategies and campaigns.

