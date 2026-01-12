No saviours in a multi-polar mirage - Fiorella Isabel and Vanessa Beeley

Fiorella and I sit down with Prof. Jeremy Kuzmarov and Gloria Guillo to dig deep into the creation of a ‘new world order’ - will this new world provide equity, justice and sovereignty for nations and peoples currently under the jackboot of the Western/Zionist Imperialist alliance?

****

I know people are worried about the new verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

One Off Donation to Buy me a Coffee