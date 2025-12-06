The Great Wall-in of Syria; a blueprint for the region? Isolating the Resistance.

As promised, in this conversation with Jamarl Thomas, I delve deeper into the walls and surveillance network encircling Syria and Lebanon to both divide the Resistance and to break the land bridge from Iran thus isolating Resistance movements in the region. This is a complex topic and I will also be writing about it in more depth this weekend.

