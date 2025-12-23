Vanessa Beeley Interview – Weaponized Immigration & The Unfolding Of The Zionist’s Globalist Plan

Whenever Ryan and I have a conversation the tech gremlins get to work. This interview was no different, so apologies for sound quality - a problem that appeared after Ryan had downloaded the interview. There was also a shorter interview from the day before that had also met with tech issues across two different media platforms. This interview was more focused on ISIS as an instrument of the Zionist bloc power complex in the West Asia region and beyond. You can listen to it here or watch below:

Main interview - Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond writes:

Joining me once again is Vanessa Beeley, here to follow up yesterday's interview with a more in-depth discussion on those issues as well the topics of censorship, Epstein, and the transgender movement. Overall, we focus on the rapidly encroaching globalist agenda, but without ignoring one of the most relevant, influential, and often omitted aspects of that discussion: Zionism. We also discuss the truth about ISIS and its US/Israeli connections, the way it is being used to destabilize and divide, and the weaponization of immigration alongside the demonization of Muslims at large.

Please do subscribe to TLAV on Substack and this is the link to the website.