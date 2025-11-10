Tony Blair is back in Lebanon to enforce the Zionist/Trump expansionist plan

Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley discusses Tony Blair’s re-emergence in Middle East politics - from Lebanon to Gaza - and what it reveals about Britain’s ongoing role in the region.



Beeley argues that Blair’s return marks a continuation of the same policies that destroyed Iraq and Syria, describing plans for a so-called ‘free trade zone’ in southern Lebanon and Gaza as part of a long-term strategy of regional control.



The conversation covers:



The reappearance of Tony Blair in Lebanon and his links to regional power projects



How Britain and the US continue to act in partnership to reshape the Middle East



The UK’s recent de-prescription of Al-Qaeda-linked HTS while keeping pro-Palestinian groups banned



The resilience of resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria

You can follow Crispin here.

***

One off donation - Buy me a Coffee