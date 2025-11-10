Vanessa Beeley

Tony Blair is back in Lebanon to enforce the Zionist/Trump expansionist plan

I sit down with Crispin Flintoff to discuss the re-emergence of Blair, architect of the fall of Iraq and Syria, to facilitate Zionist expansion in Lebanon
Nov 10, 2025

Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley discusses Tony Blair’s re-emergence in Middle East politics - from Lebanon to Gaza - and what it reveals about Britain’s ongoing role in the region.

Beeley argues that Blair’s return marks a continuation of the same policies that destroyed Iraq and Syria, describing plans for a so-called ‘free trade zone’ in southern Lebanon and Gaza as part of a long-term strategy of regional control.

The conversation covers:

  • The reappearance of Tony Blair in Lebanon and his links to regional power projects

  • How Britain and the US continue to act in partnership to reshape the Middle East

  • The UK’s recent de-prescription of Al-Qaeda-linked HTS while keeping pro-Palestinian groups banned

  • The resilience of resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria

You can follow Crispin here.

***

