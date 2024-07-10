Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
'Whatever Iran does it's "bad" according to Western media and regimes'
'Whatever Iran does it's "bad" according to Western media and regimes'

My latest conversation with Seyed Mohammad Marandi in Tehran
vanessa beeley
Jul 10, 2024
Transcript

Seyed Mohammad Marandi is an Iranian American academic and political analyst who is currently a professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran. He was formerly the head of the North American Studies program at the university.

He is the son of Alireza Marandi, a physician who has served in Iran's government as Minister of Health as well as a Member of Parliament.

Last night Seyed Marandi spoke with me about the misinterpretation of the recent democratic Iranian elections and the direction President Pezeshkian will take in relation to the West and the Resistance Axis.

We also talk about the Zionist genocide in Gaza and the looming escalation in Lebanon and the region.

***

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
vanessa beeley
