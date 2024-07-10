'Whatever Iran does it's "bad" according to Western media and regimes'

Seyed Mohammad Marandi is an Iranian American academic and political analyst who is currently a professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran. He was formerly the head of the North American Studies program at the university.

He is the son of Alireza Marandi, a physician who has served in Iran's government as Minister of Health as well as a Member of Parliament.

Last night Seyed Marandi spoke with me about the misinterpretation of the recent democratic Iranian elections and the direction President Pezeshkian will take in relation to the West and the Resistance Axis.

We also talk about the Zionist genocide in Gaza and the looming escalation in Lebanon and the region.

***

If you enjoy my work please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you everyone who already does xx