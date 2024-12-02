Vanessa Beeley Interview – The Truth About What Is Happening In Syria

Joining me today is independent investigative journalist, Vanessa Beeley, here to break down the situation in Syria, wherein a renewed effort appears to be underway to destabilize and possibly further occupy the country.

Vanessa and Ryan discuss the recent events in Syria (and Georgia), currently being described by many online as an “invasion” or a “coup”, and Vanessa (reporting from Syria) reveals that the truth on the ground is quite a bit different, as tends to be the case in today’s hyper-propagandized world.

[Note to my readers and watchers - I am trying to organise visits to some areas of Syria so I will not be writing much for a few days but I will be posting interviews. Please bear with me. Thankyou. The military situation is under control and the Resistance allies are preparing to support Syria. Stay calm. ]

