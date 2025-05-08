Vanessa Beeley

Unit 8200: The World’s Most Dangerous Cyber Warfare Unit, Powering Global Espionage and Profiting from the Shadows

Mike Robinson on the Zionist Unit 8200 tentacles reaching far into all sectors of UK society
May 08, 2025
Mike Robinson delves into the Israeli Intelligence overreach into UK state surveillance sectors. A chilling glimpse of our future? You can follow or subscribe to UK Column here.

***

