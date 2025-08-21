Beyond Ukraine: Alaska Summit of Shadows Signals Hidden Economic Agenda Between Washington & Moscow

As Fiorella Isabel writes:

Critical, realpolitik analysis reveals the Alaska Summit as theatrics announcing pre-arranged deals, involving U.S.-Russia economic cooperation via Ukraine & West Asia, reshuffling global alliances.

Vanessa and I are back for a deep, head-throttling dive into the truth behind the the high-profile Alaska Summit between Trump and Putin, as well as past and upcoming meetings between Washington and Moscow, and how this is the tip of the iceberg of positioning Trump as a diplomat or “peace" President, to distract from his enabling of genocide, war abroad, and increasingly fascistic policies at home.

We divulge what happened, what’s to come and the specifics as well as the likely reasons behind all of it. We pose that not only was the Alaska Summit between the U.S. and Russian delegations theatrical, as much has already been decided and pre-negotiated, but that these deals involve much more than Ukraine. The real agreement involves economic cooperation, particularly on mineral resources in now Russian-occupied and former Ukrainian territories, the Arctic, West Asia (Middle East), corridors, Israel, and how this could affect China and perhaps endanger Iran, the Resistance, and global order.

We discuss how Latin America, specifically Venezuela, as we predicted, is Washington’s next pivot, along with the expansion of Greater Israel and its war on Iran. A crucial part of the bargain is Russia's apparent acceptance of a NATO-style security guarantee for Ukraine; tho it is not accepting its entrance into NATO. It is perhaps mirroring Israel's occupation of the West Bank-as stated by Steven Witcoff.

In exchange, Russia is being granted significant concessions in Syria, Africa, and other areas to secure its economic interests and military bases, facilitated by U.S. and Israeli approval. This requires Russia to collaborate with Israel, effectively acting as its security proxy in Southern Syria to enable Zionist expansion. The deal is part of a larger U.S. strategy to redraw trade and energy corridors across West Asia, isolating Iran and squeezing China out of critical supply chains. But Russia is an ally to both Iran and China and very well knows it’s role; it’s unlikely to abandon it. However it is clear Russia seeks to also normalize with the United States for economic gain, and thinks Trump is acting genuinely to resolve the Ukraine issue.

There’s deep skepticism with Russian leadership as naively hopeful for U.S. normalization, a strategy we believe will ultimately backfire. These geopolitical maneuvers are connected directly and indirectly to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and "peace" in Ukraine is a simple pivot for the war machine, to other theaters in West Asia and the Global South. We also note and condemn the compartmentalized compassion of Western media and governments, highlighting the hypocrisy of celebrating peace for Europeans while ignoring the slaughter of Palestinians. Ultimately, these events are not isolated conflicts, but interconnected fronts in a accelerating global war for resources and hegemony.

