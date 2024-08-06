Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

The Sword of Damascus - interview with Indie News Network

Another information-packed discussion on West Asia with a focus on Syria and Palestine
vanessa beeley
Aug 06, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Reef Breeland and Collin Radix-Carter interview Indie Media Award winning journalist Vanessa Beeley.

***

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Your support is so appreciated. xx

2 Comments
Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
Recent Episodes
The Resistance vs Israel alliance - where is this heading?
  vanessa beeley
When will Iran, Hezbollah and the entire Resistance Axis retaliate and how hard will they hit Israel? - with Marwa Osman
  vanessa beeley
In conversation with journalist Vanessa Beeley: discussing Iran, U.S. elections, Palestine
  vanessa beeley
"America First" isolationism and the Venezuela-CIA-coup foreign policy
  vanessa beeley
Escalation as the Middle East heads for war and Zionist military rape of Palestinian prisoners
  vanessa beeley
Israeli Spy Unit stealth capture of mind control in the West and Yemen's response to Zionist 'shock and awe'
  vanessa beeley
Driving through Zabadani and Sarghaya close to Lebanese border, in Syria
  vanessa beeley