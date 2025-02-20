The Abraham Shield Plan for Palestine and US Occupation of Lebanon

Yesterday I went into more detail about the Zionist Abraham Shield plan for “separation” from Palestine. I also covered the US interference in the affairs of a sovereign Lebanon.

You can watch the full news program at the UK Column website.

Worth also reading A non-Nation Divided: Why Lebanese Unity remains a Mirage and Fires of Resistance Wars with Israel cannot be Extinguished

The illusion of Lebanese unity in confronting the enemy and reclaiming occupied land persists in Lebanon, even as certain Lebanese political factions deny that the Shebaa Farms belong to Lebanon and preemptively concede that the Seven Villages are not Lebanese territory—let alone discussing the 1920 borders. At the same time, other factions vehemently argue the opposite, asserting that the Shebaa Farms and the Seven Villages are unequivocally Lebanese and that the 1920 borders must be upheld as the legitimate boundaries of the state. This deep division underscores the lack of consensus on national sovereignty and the challenges of achieving a unified stance on liberating occupied territories. Thus, faith in Lebanese nationalism is untenable, and achieving security and stability along the border with the Zionist entity remains impossible. Even if, hypothetically, all political and official forces were to abandon the goal of liberating the land, those who reject the legitimacy of this entity, along with the inhabitants of the occupied territories, will not yield. Furthermore, the presence of nearly 400,000 Palestinians in refugee camps—most of whom hail from villages and towns in Galilee and refuse to abandon their homeland or accept resettlement—ensures that stability remains an illusion and that the flames of conflict will not be extinguished especially when Israeli leaders, time and again, have made their expansionist ambitions clear, responding to questions about Israel’s borders with the chilling assertion: "Where the feet of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reach." This Palestinian refugee population is a result of the 1948 Nakba (Great Catastrophe), when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced from their homes during the creation of Israel. This text is merely a translation from an Arabic text published by the political writer Hasan Amasha.

***

