Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Technocratic Takeover: Dismantling Nations for AI Control with Fiorella & Vanessa Beeley | WBAI

Do nation states still exist?
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
May 16, 2026

Pasta 2 Go Presents Uncontrolled Opposition recording session for WBAI 99.5 fm and Progressive Radio Network with Jeremy Kuzmarov and Gloria Guillo.

Fiorella Isabel and Vanessa Beeley join the show to discuss what appears to be a coordinated global assault on sovereignty in many countries driven by predatory elites pursuing a new technocratic world order.

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack if you enjoy what I do, also you can make a one-off donation, link below. I don’t put anything behind a paywall but your donations are extremely helpful. Thank you

One off donation to buy me a coffee

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 vanessa beeley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture