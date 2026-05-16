Technocratic Takeover: Dismantling Nations for AI Control with Fiorella & Vanessa Beeley | WBAI

Pasta 2 Go Presents Uncontrolled Opposition recording session for WBAI 99.5 fm and Progressive Radio Network with Jeremy Kuzmarov and Gloria Guillo.



Fiorella Isabel and Vanessa Beeley join the show to discuss what appears to be a coordinated global assault on sovereignty in many countries driven by predatory elites pursuing a new technocratic world order.

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