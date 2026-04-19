The Peru stage of US capture of Latin America, to close or not to close the Hormuz Straits and the traitors of Lebanon

Another conversation between Fiorella Isabel and myself, covering elections in Peru, the Iranian ceasefire, the complexities confronting the Lebanese resistance in their war against the Zionist expansionism and much more.

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