Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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The Peru stage of US capture of Latin America, to close or not to close the Hormuz Straits and the traitors of Lebanon

Fiorella and I sit down again to delve into the global shape changing as the US/Zionist Empire accelerates land and resource grab with Iran as the major obstacle thwarting their hegemony
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vanessa beeley and Fiorella Isabel
Apr 19, 2026

Another conversation between Fiorella Isabel and myself, covering elections in Peru, the Iranian ceasefire, the complexities confronting the Lebanese resistance in their war against the Zionist expansionism and much more.

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