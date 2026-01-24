The Trump 'Board of Peace' excludes Palestine and Resistance states while drawing in the BRICS contingent.

Fiorella Isabel and I are back to assess the events, or some of them, that have accelerated in 2026. The Trump Technate is being ushered in at breakneck speed. Venezuelan President Maduro kidnapped, US military build-up for war against Iran, CENTCOM in Israel today 24th January which usually heralds Zionist aggression. ISIS transferred, with the help of Jolani’s Takfiri militia, to Iraq to combat the Iraqi anti-Imperialist/Zionist forces. Aggression and economic pressure on the Lebanese Resistance has also escalated in the last week, again signalling a regional uptick in the Zionist attempt to eradicate resistance against their demonic project to secure resources, territory and supremacy. Russia and China seem to be interested observers only - their western acolytes are pushing fake news like the landing of multiple Chinese planes in Tehran but Iranian analysts have dismissed these reports as disinformation.

I know people are worried about the new age verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

