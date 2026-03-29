A War of Attrition against the Epstein/Rothschild Empire - United Resistance forces inflict huge damage to US/Zionist interests in the region

Just two weeks ago - “Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, one of the most powerful men in the Middle East, addressed his fellow citizens in front of the flags of Israel and the army. Dressed in his khaki uniform, he informs them in a monotone voice each time the country faces a critical period. "Citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters," he addressed on February 28, as the bombing of Iran had just begun, "ahead of us is a significant, fateful and unprecedented campaign to destroy the capabilities of the Iranian terrorist regime." [Le Monde]

In the last two days the same Eyal Zamir has issued red alert warnings to the Zionist regime - “the IDF is heading toward internal collapse” due to lack of manpower and is thinly spread across too many strategic fronts. Netanyahu came under fire from multiple other opposition members and military experts:

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz said that while the government was promising to “change the Middle East” and win the war, it was promoting mass draft evasion and “doesn’t even ensure there will be soldiers to actually win.

The Zionists are slaughtering medics, destroying ambulances, universities and hospitals and yesterday they assassinated three prominent journalists and two paramedics in a horrific escalation. The following report is from Al Akhbar:

Al-Akhbar’s correspondent relays details of the “Israeli” crime in Jezzine today, citing a security source: While the two journalists, Ali Choeib & Fatima Ftouni, along with her brother, the photographer Muhammad Ftouni, were on their way from Kfarhouna towards Jezzine, an “Israeli” drone fired a missile at their car but did not hit it. The Ftouni siblings then rushed out of the vehicle at the same moment a passing car happened to drive by, carrying paramedic Ahmad Onaissi from the Islamic Health Authority & his friend Muhammad Daher. The drone returned and & two missiles, one at Ali Choeib’s car, & another at the Ftouni siblings & the two young men who were passing by, resulting in all of them being killed.

On the ground however, Hezbollah is inflicting deep wounds in the Zionist ranks. Multiple Merkava tanks have been disabled or destroyed, others are buried deep in the winter mud. Advancing Zionist forces are being lured into deadly ambushes and Zionist hospitals are struggling to handle the incoming injured. In every war between the resistance and ‘Israel’ the odds have been against the resistance but in every war the young men of this country have defeated those odds. This war will be no different.

Russia and China, content to sit back and do as little as possible to ensure the end of the Zionist bloc, are allowing Iran and the regional resistance to take the brunt of this war that they will ultimately benefit from. The resistance is fighting to end inhumanity, to set free the peoples of this region. China and Russia is fighting for its own long term interests. That is the difference.

“I assure all of you: to the enemy, to the friend, to the whole world:

You cannot eliminate Hezbollah, nor will you be able to eliminate the honourable resistance movements in Palestine.

You will never be able to do so, because the resistance is not a conventional army, and because the resistance is, first and foremost, the people.

A people who possess faith, willpower, confidence in victory, who love martyrdom, and who reject humiliation and disgrace.

This is a people that no one can defeat.

You may kill its men, women, children and elderly.

You may destroy their buildings and homes over their heads.

But you cannot defeat them.

And with us as well, I assure, the resistance will not break.

And the resistance will not be defeated.”



Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

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