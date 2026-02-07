Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Transcript

Chomsky and Epstein unpacked, the rise of clickbait misinformation and the global Resistance Axis under attack

Fiorella Isabel and I sit down again to trawl through the latest events and the looming war to end resistance to the all-engulfing Zionist bloc
Feb 07, 2026

As Fiorella is so much better than me at writing hugely informative introductions to our conversations, I will include her first paragraph here:

In an era where information moves faster than verification, the very foundations of meaningful discourse are crumbling beneath us. On our latest Critical Perspectives, my co-host Vanessa and I find ourselves returning, episode after episode, to the same disquieting observation: what passes for journalism and analysis today is often little more than digital confetti—sensationalist headlines, viral posts stripped of context seeking only the most clicks, with this relentless tide of clickbait designed to provoke reaction, rather than understanding. We are drowning in endless chatter but starved of truth. And this isn’t merely an annoyance for us—it is a strategic dismantling of our collective ability to perceive reality, ultimately detrimental to progress, leaving us vulnerable to narratives crafted by power. Our latest dialogue ventured into this murky landscape, as we dissect how this phenomenon distorts our view of everything from high-stakes geopolitics to the exposed rot within our own institutions.

****

I know people are worried about the new age verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

