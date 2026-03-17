Oil over human lives - the latest UNSC resolution unpacked, showing an alarming trend to prioritise finance over human suffering

As Craig Mokhiber wrote this morning:

Politicians and public figures must stop accommodating Zionists and “both sidesing” apartheid, aggression, and genocide. There is no such thing as a “liberal Zionist,” just as there is no such thing as a liberal slaver, a liberal Nazi, or a liberal fascist. And there is no morally defensible position that grants the blood-soaked, genocidal Israeli regime a “right to exist.” Zionism is a deeply racist, fundamentally violent, and necessarily colonial ideology. It cannot be put into practice without aggression, ethnic cleansing, and genocide. It is, by definition, an annihilatory ideology. If we are to defend human rights, peace, the self-determination of the indigenous people of Palestine and the region, and the integrity of governments across the West and beyond, Zionism must be defeated, the Israeli regime dismantled, its perpetrators held accountable, its victims compensated, our governments and institutions freed from its corruption, and a new dispensation based on human rights and equality established and defended. Evil is not defeated by accommodation. It is defeated by confrontation, resistance, and solidarity.

While this resolution maintains the division long weaponised against the region by the CIA, MI6 and Mossad - Iran is calling for pan-Islamic unity in the face of an existential threat to Islam globally. Ali Larijani, Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council published the following 6-point statement that will surely reinforce popular support across the Muslim world while shaming the Muslim regimes that are either aiding the enemies of Islam or standing silent. To date, the message has had 5.8 million views on X alone:



QUOTE: In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful



To Muslims around the world and to the governments of Islamic countries:



1. Iran has been subjected to a deceptive American–Zionist aggression that occurred during negotiations, with the aim of dismantling Iran. This aggression led to the martyrdom of the great and self-sacrificing leader of the Islamic Revolution, as well as a number of civilians and military commanders. However, the aggressors were met with firm national and Islamic resistance from the Iranian people.



2. You know that, except for rare cases and only within the limits of political positions, no Islamic state has stood by the Iranian people. Nevertheless, the Iranian people, with their strong will, were able to suppress the attacking enemy until it has now become unable to find a way out of this strategic impasse.



3. Iran is continuing on the path of resistance in confronting the Greater Satan and the Lesser Satan, meaning the United States and Israel. But is the position of some Islamic governments not contradictory to the saying of the Prophet: "Whoever hears a man calling 'O Muslims!' and does not respond to him is not a Muslim." So what kind of Islam is this?



4. Some countries have gone even further than that, saying that Iran has become an enemy to them because it targeted American bases and American and Israeli interests on their lands. Is Iran expected to stand idly by while American bases in your countries are used to attack it? This is a flimsy pretext. The confrontation today is between America and Israel on one side, and Iran, the Muslim nation, and the forces of resistance on the other. So which side will you stand with?



5. Think about the future of the Islamic world. You know that America has no loyalty to you and that Israel is your enemy. Pause for a moment and reflect on yourselves and on the future of the region. Iran is sincere in advising you and does not seek to dominate you.



6. The unity of the Islamic Ummah, if achieved with full strength, is capable of guaranteeing security, progress, and independence for all its countries.



Assalu Alaykum



A servant among the servants of God,



Ali Larijani

END.

Finally I will leave you with a poignant message from Lebanese award-winning journalist Hala Jaber:

I don’t know his name. I don’t know who he is. An old man, his face deeply lined, etched with the features of the southern land. His blue eyes brimming, with tears rolling down his cheeks as he stood alone at the door of a pharmacy. The image of that lone man stopped me. I walked up & asked him why he was crying. Trying to hold on to his dignity, he quietly admitted he was short five dollars for a medicine he desperately needed. Two women arrived moments later. Together we told him he was not alone. That we are all in this together. The medicine was paid for. A little extra cash was placed in his hands. Tonight that image stayed with me. More than the horrors I have seen. More than the endless images of destruction. It was this old man, crying over five dollars, that finally cracked me. It was something so small. An old man crying over five dollars. And yet in that moment he became the face of the tens of thousands displaced & left destitute by Israel’s vicious war.

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