Gambling on war, Israel behind release of Narco-warlord, Latin America forced into a fascist abyss.

Trump’s unpredictability serves the billionaire class and feeds their gambling habit. Donald Trump Jr. has a stake in the Polymarket betting industry that is raking in billions from bets on the outcomes of wars that Trump senior has started or sustained.

The Honduras tapes picked up by Fiorella Isabel reveal the Zionist sponsorship of the Narco-tyrant Juan Orlando Hernandez’s release from US imprisonment for drug trafficking - with Trump giving assurances that Hernandez would be returned to power in Honduras. Further leaked audios from Hernandez expose Washington’s campaign to destabilise the governments of Colombia and Mexico. As Fiorella reports:

Here’s him telling Asfura, Hondura’s current President, how they set up a disinformation strategy coordinated by Washington and funded with Honduran public money plus $350,000 from Javier Milei, to attack Claudia Sheinbaum and Gustavo Petro. He asks for a further $150,000 and Asfura tells him he should get double. “We’re going to set up an informational cell from the USA. Dossiers are coming against Mexico, against Colombia, and against the Zelaya family”

We discuss Gaza and the ongoing silent genocide by the Zionist bloc, tents squeezed into an ever-shrinking land mass now overrun by plague-harbouring rats and rodents that prey on the defenceless and vulnerable war torn community.

Lebanon, where the Resistance is battling not only the Zionist expansionist campaign, daily slaughter of the innocent and besieged population in southern Lebanon but also factions within their own government which are fully subjugated to the whims and commands of the Zionists, the US and Saudi Arabia.

As Iran girds itself for a resumption of the US and Zionist aggression and Trump beats his imaginary supremacist chest, the world is spinning out of control towards multiple and complex conflicts that threaten to consume us all - unity is the one thing that can empower us, the little people, to withstand the incoming turbulence.

Substack is preventing my adding Fiorella, so here is her Substack. Fiorella Isabel

****

If you like what I do, if you value the information and insights I provide from this region - please do consider subscribing. Your contributions can expand the scope of my work and analysis. Thank you to all who already support.. xx

Buy me an espresso :-)