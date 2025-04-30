Vanessa Beeley

Syria Podcast Episode 7 - Vanessa Beeley speaks to Mike Robinson
Syria Podcast Episode 7 - Vanessa Beeley speaks to Mike Robinson

In this episode I try to unravel the complex and ever evolving situation on the ground with all the regional and Syrian players vying for power and survival
Apr 30, 2025
Mike and I revisit Syria and cover the most recent developments and geopolitical agendas inside and outside Syria, including the arrival of British-staffed Private Military and Security companies to rival the White Helmets.

