Syria Podcast Episode 7 - Vanessa Beeley speaks to Mike Robinson

Mike and I revisit Syria and cover the most recent developments and geopolitical agendas inside and outside Syria, including the arrival of British-staffed Private Military and Security companies to rival the White Helmets.
