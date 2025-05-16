Syria, Palestine and Western Imperialsm: An SRI conversation with Vanessa Beeley

Yesterday I had the pleasure of meeting virtually with Roisin McAleer of Social Rights Ireland to discuss the anti-Imperialist movements in the West and how they can be better organised in the future to challenge the ever-expanding Zionist movement and its Imperialist cohorts in the West.

