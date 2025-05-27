The Black Elephants in The Room, Western Blindspots & Understanding Armed Resistance

Covering false flags, the shooting of Israeli diplomats in Washington, China’s trade role in Israel that has the potential to enable the settlements in the West Bank. We ask why many independent media outlets avoid criticism of certain aspects of the non-aligned axis. There are significant developments in West Asia that we also delve into - the Brits are back in Syria. As Fiorella wrote on her Substack:

The giant Black Elephant in the room is only looking at things that fit within our made up ideologies rather than as they are—this in reference to China, Russia, Israel’s relations with them, the reality of what the Palestinian movement is versus the Resistance, and the reality of where the world is going in reference to Multipolarity. Not talking about uncomfortable topics as a journalist prohibits us from finding the closest reality to the truth. While the information presented here is our analysis on world events and current narratives, it is based on ground knowledge, sources, and our own research as well. Worth noting it’s easier to get a clear grasp from the outside of the beast, looking in.

