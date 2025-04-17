Predictix: DNA, AI, and the Zionist Infiltration of UK Mental Health

Yesterday’s main report covers the progression from the UK-Israel partnership on health sectors in northern England to the involvement of Israeli “innovation” in mental health care and fast-track to drug prescription based on your DNA and demographic data. It is a terrifying glimpse into a future influenced and governed those who wish to see us converted into hackable humans with no connection to our collective Humanity. You can watch the full news program here.

The following is taken from a recent article by Julian Rose, further excerpts below:

Yuval Noah Harari, the Israeli professor of history and top advisor to the Word Economic Forum cabal, has made a point of stating how human beings are now “hackable”, and how this will enable the reengineering of the human into a gene edited version in which ‘all the faults have been removed’. With the result that this entity will then become ‘superior to God’. “We will do better than God” in Harari’s words. This has a strong throw-back to Hitler’s preoccupation with the pre World War Two eugenics program, designed to result in the breeding of ‘the perfect Aryan’. In the Nazi’s case, an athletic, blond haired, blue eyed ‘ubermensch’.

I also covered the statement made by Prof. Jeffery Sachs at the Antalya Democracy Forum that took place in Turkey - April 11th to 13th. The speech that fully exposed the role of the US, UK and Israel in the region for decades has caused shockwaves across the region and was given in the presence of self-proclaimed President of Syria - Abu Mohammed Al Julani, Al Qaeda founder in Syria (now rebranded as HTS):

I also just wanted to share excerpts from a recent article by Julian Rose - Zionist Supremacism and Murder of the Innocent:

One must conclude that President Trump, and other backers of Netanyahu’s displacement and massacre of innocents, also belong to this camp. Maybe as lesser evils, but complicit nonetheless.

This anti-life cult has as its goal a process which culminates in the eradication of all the sentient qualities that make humans ‘human’.

It wishes to replace the Supreme Source which stands behind all our lives – and indeed the creation of Life itself – with the man made genetically modified/computerized Transhuman. An objective favored by Yuval Noah Harari and fellow architects of the technocratic, digital and algorithmic control system going under the banner of ‘the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

Most don’t want to recognise this reality, in spite of the fact that it stares us all in the face.

But quite simply, we must. Because one can’t build a resistance movement without knowing what it is one is resisting.

So, one more time: we are resisting the deliberate and overt sterilization of the creative life force, as it manifests itself in the vast diversity of sentient, empathetic and loving expressions of the inhabitants of our richly endowed planet.

The central motivation for such an act of war is unlimited power, control and material possession. All other factors to be stripped away and discarded as obstructions to the achievement of that goal.

Including the architects of control most feared enemy, the never dimming spiritual flame whose unseen light never ceases to guide us towards our true awakening and omnipotent potential to become at one with the source of (our) creation. This ascent process is our reason to be. Why we were born. To maintain its equilibrium is not a passive affair. It’s a struggle. An endless struggle. But for those who persist – a deeply rewarding one.

Our dark oppressors try everything to make us give up this struggle, because it’s a huge threat to their dominance.

They want us to fall back on the superficial and seductive attraction of mediocrity, convenience and slavery.

The regime promoted by globalist deep state aligned institutions, governments, corporations, military and media – reveals a calculated lack of pragmatic intervention in the Gaza holocaust. Apart from some well chosen expressions of ‘shock’, they turn their heads away.

This clearly defines them as either being in the same camp as the chief Israeli perpetrators – or simply too cowardly and self interested to intervene to prevent the further massacre of innocent Palestinian men, women and children.

As a major contribution to putting an end to this horror, we must step out of the prison of our mind controlled perception that ‘we can’t intervene’ – either directly or indirectly – and are victims of something beyond our power to change. Such thinking makes us into yet more canon fodder for the parasitic perpetrators of the bloody crimes in Gaza.

We must go onto the front foot – here and now – and enter fully into the struggle to overcome both our self imposed blockages and those put in our path by the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. The same sect who plan the genetic modification of the human race.

The choice put in front of us is stark: to be brave or to be cowards. Be brave. Be human. Take actions that promote Life. We are both the directors of our destinies and the ultimate destiny of our planet.

