Ongoing investigation into President Raisi's tragic helicopter crash - with Marwa Osman

Last night I spoke with Dr. Marwa Osman based in Lebanon and an outstanding regional analyst. Marwa gave me the inside track on the ongoing enquiry into the tragedy that resulted in the deaths of Iranian President Raisi and colleagues in May.

Marwa always brings a regional perspective and insights that you will never find in Western legacy media.

***

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Your support is invaluable. Thank you. xx