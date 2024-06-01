Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
Ongoing investigation into President Raisi's tragic helicopter crash - with Marwa Osman
0:00
-51:16

Ongoing investigation into President Raisi's tragic helicopter crash - with Marwa Osman

Contrary to many hypotheses the helicopter crash was not sabotage
vanessa beeley
Jun 01, 2024
Share
Transcript

Last night I spoke with Dr. Marwa Osman based in Lebanon and an outstanding regional analyst. Marwa gave me the inside track on the ongoing enquiry into the tragedy that resulted in the deaths of Iranian President Raisi and colleagues in May.

Marwa always brings a regional perspective and insights that you will never find in Western legacy media.

***

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Your support is invaluable. Thank you. xx

0 Comments
Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
Recent Episodes
All Eyes on Rafah: Netanyahu's Dystopian Vision for Gaza | Syriana Analysis W/ Vanessa Beeley
  vanessa beeley
Iran stands strong, Netanyahu’s dystopian plans for Gaza
  vanessa beeley
Separating fact from fiction - the West Asia pivot to freedom from Neocolonialism
  vanessa beeley
Apartheid Israel - conversation with Fiorella Isabel recently on the ground
  vanessa beeley
My interview with the outstanding Sonia Poulton about UK funding of attacks on Yemen to protect Israel
  vanessa beeley