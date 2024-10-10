Playback speed
Mike's Rant: The Digital Dystopia of 'Modern' Cars and Driverless Carnage

Welcome to dystopia!
vanessa beeley
Oct 10, 2024
2
Transcript

Extra is usually for members only, but Mike’s rant about the digital dystopia of 'modern' cars and the looming driverless carnage is something everyone needs to hear. From cars that won’t move without your seatbelt to lane assist that fights you on the road, Mike breaks down the nightmare of today’s vehicles and their role in shaping smart cities. Have you ever felt like control is being taken out of your hands? Is this really the future we want?

****

