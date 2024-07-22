Driving through Zabadani and Sarghaya close to Lebanese border, in Syria

Music Fairuz cover by Talia Lahoud

Driving through Zabadani and Sarghaya close to the border with Lebanon in Syria. Zabadani was occupied by terrorist groups during the regime change war in Syria before liberation by the Syrian Arab Army and allies. Sarghaya was protected by Hezbollah due to its strategic proximity to Lebanon.

During the regime change war against Syria that began in 2011 Zabadani was occupied by Nusra Front (Al Qaeda) until liberation in 2017. The pre-war population of 180,000 was reduced to 90,000 by the terrorist invasion that drove many Syrians out of the city.

The city was finally liberated by the Syrian government reconciliation process -

Restoration of peace in Zabadani and in Damascus province as a whole has become possible due to cessation of hostilities and establishment of de-escalation zones. Via such initiatives by the Syrian government and the guarantor states of Syrian ceasefire more and more militants laying down weapons and joining nationwide reconciliation plan. For its part, civilians can safely return to their homes, knowing that they are no longer threatened.

Driving through the city now it is still possible to see the scars of conflict but life and normalcy has returned. The markets are once again a vibrant, bustling tourist attraction where you can buy delicious cherries, pears, apples, apricots and all manner of seasonal nuts and dried fruit. You can feast on the local fatayeh, flat bread with cheese, zatar (oil and thyme and herbs) or mohamara (a spicy tomato sauce).

***

