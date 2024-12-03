Damascus and Aleppo have not fallen - the military and psychological war against Syria

We chat with the Damascus-based journalist present during the last war, who managed to be one of the few to sift through sensationalism to get to the kernels of truth. You can follow Fiorella on the links below. You can fast forward past the introduction music.

Rumble and X

The hardest battles today have been fought in northern Hama on the border with Idlib as terrorists threaten the Syrian Christian towns of Mhardeh and Al Sqeilbiyyeh. The road between the two towns was cut by the terrorist factions and then retaken but the situation is still precarious. I will write more about this shortly. I spent a lot of time with the people of both towns during the fiercest terrorist attacks prior to the liberation of the surrounding areas of northern Hama in 2020. It breaks my heart to see them facing hordes of sectarian mass-murdering gangs on their borders again.

Video of the battles for the Mhardeh to Al Sqeilbiyyeh road last night:

Post on Telegram from the excellent channel Enemy Watch:

Who will answer? It is not about Assad. It is foreign interference. Israel bombs Syria as it pleases. The US is occupying one-third of northern Syria, selling Syrian oil with its Kurdish militias on the ground. Turkey’s role is clear. Invoking ISIS is a diversion and cover. The current invasion’s timing says a lot. After the ceasefire in Lebanon, these Takfiri groups backed by Erdogan began operations, likely to divert attention from the massacres in Lebanon and Palestine carried out by Zionist forces. When Israel’s war machinery and weapons were depleted, Erdogan-backed Takfiri groups started functioning as a de facto Israeli reserve force. Where were the intense and pressure-building social media campaigns during the bloodshed in Palestine? On one side, people claim to support Palestine, but on the other side, they are backing those who promised Israel to open an embassy in Syria and make moves in Quds. Have we misunderstood that there is a Muslim Ummah, or is it a sectarian cult that only aligns with pro-Israel forces? Today, Erdogan passed a law to arrest supporters of the “River to the Sea Free Palestine” slogan. Who will answer for this? The battle is spreading now: Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen vs. the US, Israel, and all their allies, the entire Takfiri Islamists, fake jihadists, and their corrupt, sectarian tyrants online and in media.

****