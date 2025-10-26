Trump the "peace President" declares a CIA "drug" war on Venezuela/Colombia - Critical Perspectives with Fiorella Isabel

This conversation between myself and Fiorella Isabel unpacks the Trump “war on drugs” weaponised against Venezuelan President Maduro and now, Colombia’s Gustav Petro who has accused Trump of murder off the coast of Venezuela - US missiles have obliterated unidentified individuals in small fishing boats in the Caribbean. These assassinations have, to date, led to the deaths of 43 people on the basis they are smuggling narcotics - claims that are unsubstantiated by the Trump administration.

“The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” Hegseth wrote, following the most recent attack, providing zero evidence to prove his allegations.

Trump and Hegseth are successfully merging the “war on terror” with the long-running CIA “war on drugs” - both of which are of benefit to the US global military adventurism, not to the actual prevention of drug trafficking or terrorism. As Hegseth said:

“If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat al-Qaeda,” Hegseth said. “Day or night, we will map your networks, track your people, hunt you down, and kill you.”

Now, according to CNN, Trump is considering plans to target cocaine facilities inside Venezuela - cue Colin Powell equivalent with a vial of talcum powder.

Outward signs on Friday pointed toward a major potential military escalation, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordering the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier strike group currently stationed in Europe to the Caribbean region amid a massive buildup of US forces there.

Dozens of US military assets have been deployed in the Caribbean

The United States has deployed more than 4,500 Marines and sailors, along with a significant section of its naval and air assets in the Caribbean, to strengthen operations against cartels and demonstrate military power in the region.

Trump told CNN he would continue to launch the deadly strikes indiscriminately without Congress approval or an official declaration of war. He would not accept any pushback. This is a madman in the White House:

“I’m not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war,” he said. “I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. Okay? We’re going to kill them, you know, they’re going to be like, dead.”

The world continues to spiral out of control with the lunatics in charge of the asylum.

As Fiorella Isabel wrote, on her Substack:

A Domino Effect: If Venezuela Falls, Then All Will Collapse In LATAM

The assault on Venezuela is not an isolated incident but as the first attempt to unleash a deadly domino in a line of the last few, sovereign nations left standing in Latin America.

I said, “If Venezuela were to go down, it would go down and take with it pretty much the entirety of Latin America. It is one of the last remaining bastions of anti-imperialism, especially in South America.”

The geopolitical stakes are immense. The continent is rich in oil, lithium, gold, and other critical minerals vital for future tech in AI, computers, and the 4th Industrial Revolution. U.S. strategy aims to secure these resources and sever the ties between Latin American nations and the global “resistance axis,” which includes Iran, Yemen, and other allies. It also aims to disturb Chinese expansion in the region, as Beijing has become a huge problem as a fierce competitor for economic influence in South America.

The focus on Venezuela is also deeply personal for key figures in the Trump administration, notably Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who’s been behind the NGOs and the money ties directly to overthrowing Maduro for now over a decade, with a neoconservative, long-standing agenda that predates Trump’s presidency.

