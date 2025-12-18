Vanessa Beeley

Bondi Beach in focus, the 'rise' of ISIS in Syria and the global Zionist movement expansion as Trump increases pressure on Venezuela

Myself and Fiorella Isabel unpack recent events in another episode of Critical Perspectives
Dec 18, 2025

In this episode we discuss recent events in Syria with ISIS actually attacking US military in Palmyra, central Syria - allegedly. What are the US and Zionist plans for Syria going forward and is Jolani facing disposal as a puppet that has reached the end of the line? We delve into the recent Bondi Beach incident and discuss the plausibility of it being a false flag event designed to ignite another war with Iran or the Resistance in Lebanon, or both. We discuss the increased pressure on Venezuela as one of the last bastions of independence and resistance in the Latin American sphere. So much is going on and it is difficult to discern what is distraction and what is the real focus of the predator class global agenda. I hope we can help tease out the fact from fiction and keep ourselves on track with the direction of travel.

Wishing everyone a very peaceful and joyous Christmas. Thank you for your support and input into our discussions.

