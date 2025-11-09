The Mamdani conundrum, Hegseth beats war drums in West Asia, Nigeria and Venezuela on the Trump war list, Lebanon under attack and more...

In this episode of Critical Perspectives, Fiorella and I unpack the rising tide of military adventurism under the Trump regime - elected on a “peace president” ticket by a wilfully ignorant US electorate.

We talk about the strategy to contain pro-Palestine activism within an acceptable sphere of supporting Palestinian victimhood while denying agency to an armed Resistance against the Zionist genocidal occupation, power multiplied by the world’s largest military industrial complexes.

We delve into Venezuela and the promise of Russian support - the shady origins of Kirill Dmtriev, President Putin’s Steve Witkoff. The Minister of War Pete Hegseth threats to Iraq over a looming regional war. Lebanese unity against the threat of Zionist expansionism. The pivot back to Africa (which will be covered in greater depth next time).

Enjoy.

