The hybrid war against Venezuela mirrors the ongoing war against West Asia

Another Critical Perspectives conversation - with Fiorella Isabel, Vanessa Beeley and guest - Venezuelan journalist, analyst and poet Diego Sequera
Dec 10, 2025

Yesterday Fi and I sat down with outstanding Venezuelan analyst, journalist and author Diego Sequera to cover the expansion of Trump’s belligerence towards Venezuela and the attempt to wage a multi-spectrum hybrid war against President Maduro and the Venezuelan people.

You can follow Diego’s work at the following links:

Diego Sequera on X

Mision Verdad

MV on Telegram

