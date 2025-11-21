The shadowy double dealing behind the UNSC Resolution legitimising Trump's final solution for Gaza

Fiorella Isabel and I sit down to discuss the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 or Trump’s genocidal “peace” plan for Gaza that has been rejected by the majority of Palestinians from civil society, Humanitarian organisations and the political and military wings of all factions in the West Bank and Gaza. The following is an excerpt from a conversation between international lawyer and journalist Dimitri Lascaris and former UN Human Rights official Craig Mokhiber:

Below is a quote from the Zionist-assassinated (2024) and greatly mourned leader of the Lebanese Resistance and icon for the regional Resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah:

It is certainly worth pointing out that nobody in this region that I spoke with was surprised or shocked by the abandonment of Palestinians in Gaza and in the region, by China and Russia.

I compiled a short video of the various arguments on X because I think it demonstrates the limitations of the justifications being presented by the staunch supporters of China, Russia and BRICS and the push back from all angles but particularly, as Fi pointed out, from ordinary people who have simply had enough of a world that accepts and facilitates the mass slaughter, exploitation, rape, abuse, torture, abduction, disenfranchisement and oppression of Human Beings wherever they are in this darkening world.

