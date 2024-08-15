Playback speed
BBC Persia propaganda, the Fajr Massacre in Gaza and more on regional escalation

My reports for UK Column yesterday 14th August
vanessa beeley
Aug 15, 2024
The format of yesterday’s UK Column News is not the normal one, we had technical issues and needed to improvise.

I cover the BBC Persian propaganda war against Iran, the appalling Fajr massacre carried out by the Zionist forces on 10th August - the slaughter of 100 civilians, most of them children, and the injuring of 280 more, many of whom will die from their wounds in the battered Gaza enclave, or suffer permanent disability. The final report takes a look at the potential for escalation despite all the deliberate confusion being sowed by Israel, legacy media and Western regimes and their allies.

As always the full news program can be watched here.

