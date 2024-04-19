Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
Apartheid Israel - conversation with Fiorella Isabel recently on the ground
Apartheid Israel - conversation with Fiorella Isabel recently on the ground

Few journalists go to the places they talk about these days
Last night I spoke to a dear friend, journalist Fiorella Isabel now based in Russia. Fiorella recently spent time in the Occupied Territories and I speak to her about her first impressions, her experience of Apartheid and life under occupation.

You can follow Fi’s work at the following links and on Rumble.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FiorellaIsabelM

Additionally, you can watch The Convo Couch on Rokfin and YouTube:

  • The Convo Couch on Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/TheConvoCouch

  • The Convo Couch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheConvoCouch

