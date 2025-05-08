Yemen, graveyard of invaders and Trump gives green light for 'final solution' in Gaza

My reports yesterday 7th May, for UK Column - I cover the Trump hubris over the ‘ceasefire’ in Yemen which is nothing more than a US retreat from the fray after devastating losses and over-budget failures to impact Ansarullah and the Yemeni collective resistance against the Zionist genocide in Gaza.

My second report covers the uptick in the ‘final solution’ campaign in Gaza which is designed to force two million Palestinians into a fraction of the land mass of the tiny Gaza enclave - while encouraging ‘evacuation’ and mass deportation under the guise of humanitarian response. The Zionist starvation policy will be policed by American military/intelligence contractors who will ensure that only the “approved” Palestinians will receive food and aid.

From journalist يوسف فارس Yusuf Fares on Facebook:

This young man, Mohammad Al-Tabbasi, received a call from the Israeli occupation forces ordering him to stand behind a sand dune in the Sawafi area of Khan Younis, just behind the Al-Rahma displacement camp, so they could carry out his execution in isolation. They threatened that if he refused, they would bomb the entire camp.

He rushed to say his final goodbyes to his family: "Tell people to pray for me and forgive me," then ran to the spot where he would meet his death behind the dune. He uttered the takbir and began his final prayer...then they bombed him.

Have you ever witnessed such savagery, such terrorism? This is not an isolated incident. Dozens of young men and even children have received similar calls from Israeli intelligence, lured with the promise of aid. But when they arrived at the designated location, they were met with a devilish, mocking laugh...followed by an explosion.

This is Gaza. This is ‘Humanity’. We failed.

***

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Your donations are my only source of income and you allow me to keep doing what I do, based in the West Asia region. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years xx You can also make a one off donation here.