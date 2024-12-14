Playback speed
Vanessa Beeley Interview – The US/Israeli-Backed Regime Change In Syria & Its Zionist Beneficiary

The Last American Vagabond
vanessa beeley
Dec 14, 2024
3
6
Transcript

Joining me today is independent investigative journalist, Vanessa Beeley, here to follow up on our recent interview regarding Syria and the western-backed regime change that took place. We discuss the potential hypothetical deals that could have been made prior to the shift in power, as well as the possibility that there was a resignation speech that was withheld.

We also discuss the reality of the group the US and Israeli government’s are supporting in Syria, and how they are not just a recognized terrorist organization, but have been armed, funded and supported by these governments for decades — long before the new HTS moniker. We also discuss the dark future for the Syrian people, and the early but very clear signs that Israel has begun its annexation of Syria while already turning toward Iran.

***

