Share this postRedacted covers the 'Gaza 2035' catastrophic plan for Palestinians beeley.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0036Share this postRedacted covers the 'Gaza 2035' catastrophic plan for Palestinians beeley.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Redacted covers the 'Gaza 2035' catastrophic plan for Palestinians Devised by Zionists - the Palestine "Marshall Plan" vanessa beeleyMay 10, 202436Share this postRedacted covers the 'Gaza 2035' catastrophic plan for Palestinians beeley.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareTranscriptYou can watch the full Redacted deep dive on a number of topics here:****Share this discussionRedacted covers the 'Gaza 2035' catastrophic plan for Palestinians beeley.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1 CommentVanessa Beeley SubscribeAuthorsvanessa beeley
Redacted covers the 'Gaza 2035' catastrophic plan for Palestinians